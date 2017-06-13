Europe’s airports believe uncertainty surrounding the UK’s planned exit from the European Union (EU), or Brexit, is the biggest risk facing the sector, delegates told the Airports Council International (ACI) Europe general assembly. UK voters in June 2016 approved leaving the EU. But negotiations on the country’s withdrawal from the bloc—including hashing out the answers to questions such as whether the UK will remain part of the EU open skies agreement—are ...
