Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg and Economic Club’s David Rubenstein
Boeing chief executive Dennis Muilenburg has said making sure Airbus and Boeing are held to the same requirements or given the same opportunities in any Iranian aircraft sales will be the top priority now that President Donald Trump is withdrawing from the Iranian nuclear deal. The accord was enacted during the Obama administration and lifted sanctions on the export of goods including aircraft and aircraft parts. “It’s very important to us that from the US government standpoint ...
