The Chinese government has announced it will lift restrictions on the proportion of foreign ownership in aircraft manufacturing companies this year, as part of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s latest pledge made at the Boao Forum for Asia last week.

According to China’s National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), aviation manufacturing firms that produce commercial airliners and regional aircraft—as well as helicopters, drones and blimps—will be included.

Currently, Chinese companies must hold a controlling stake (more than 51%) in domestic aircraft manufacturing firms.

In addition to aircraft manufacturing, NDRC also announced an end to foreign ownership restrictions of shipbuilding companies and new energy vehicle firms in 2018.

Xi Jinping’s announcement was seen as a response to the potential trade war initiated by US President Donald Trump. Earlier this month, Beijing announced a potential 25% tariff on US-made aircraft that would affect the Boeing 737NG narrowbody.