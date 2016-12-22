The Court of Justice of the European Union (ECJ) has ordered Ireland to recover illegal aid received by Irish airlines Aer Lingus and Ryanair in the latest development of a long-running case.

In a painful twist, the ECJ said it was low-cost carrier Ryanair that originally brought attention to the issue in July 2009, by arguing that Ireland’s air travel tax favored some of its competitors.

The fee was €2 ($2.08) per flight under 300 km (186.4 miles) from Dublin, compared with the normal €10 for all other flights departing from Ireland. Ryanair apparently asked the European Commission to investigate whether this gave benefits to rivals with a greater proportion of shorter sectors.

In July 2012, the Commission agreed the lower rate did represent illegal state aid and ordered Ireland to recover the €8 difference from both Aer Lingus and Ryanair. Both airlines appealed the decision, saying they had not necessarily benefited from the €8 difference. The General Court partly upheld that appeal in February 2015.

However, in its Dec. 21 ruling, the ECJ said the money must still be repaid. “The difference between the lower and normal rates of the Irish air travel tax constitutes unlawful aid, which must be recovered regardless of the benefit the airlines actually derived from the aid,” the ECJ said.

The ECJ explained that the advantage did not center on the airlines being able to offer more competitive prices, but on the fact that they paid less than the standard rate and could—in theory—have charged €8 more.

Ryanair vowed to continue fighting the case. “We have been expecting this judgment on Ireland’s illegal air travel tax—which now requires Ryanair to pay some €12 million to the Irish government on behalf of passengers who paid the lower €2 tax rate on shorter routes—despite the fact that we did not collect the €10 tax from these passengers. This ruling clears the way for Ryanair [and other airlines] to pursue our High Court action against the Irish government to recover the €88 million of damages we suffered as a result of being forced to pay this illegal tax,” a Ryanair spokesman told ATW.

The ECJ said the decision can be appealed, but it would not have a “suspensive effect.”

Aer Lingus could not be reached for comment.

Ireland’s air travel tax levy was introduced in 2009, but in March 2011 Ireland created a single rate of €3 regardless of the distance traveled. This was later dropped.

