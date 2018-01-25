Airport lobby group ACI Europe has issued renewed warnings over the risks of Britain’s planned exit from the European Union (EU) (Brexit), saying airlines are in the dark about what will happen. Airlines, airports and industry groups have repeatedly warned that, because leaving the EU will also mean leaving the EU-US Open Skies agreement, flights to and from the UK and Europe could be grounded from March 2019, the deadline for Brexit negotiations—in theory, even if most have ...