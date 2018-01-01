ATWOnline

Connect With Us
Home > Exclusive Spotlight: Airbus

Exclusive Spotlight: Airbus

Airbus aircraft are designed and built with the needs and views of customers in mind. Operators' profitability is a top priority for Airbus -- and the commonality of its aircraft, coupled with a renowned emphasis on passenger comfort, serves this end. Customers know that when they buy an Airbus aircraft, they are buying quality. They are also buying a stake in the world's most modern and comprehensive aircraft family, knowing the retraining costs for flight and maintenance crews needed to work on different fly-by-wire Airbus airliners will be significantly reduced.

 

A350 XWB

A380

A330

 

Headlines from Airbus

View the latest headlines from Airbus

Subscribe to RSS headline updates from:
Powered by FeedBurner

More headlines from Airbus on Twitter

ATWOnline.com
Aviation Week Network

Copyright © 2018 Penton