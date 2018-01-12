China’s Xiamen Air has committed to purchase 150 CFM LEAP-1B engines and MRO support for 20 engines, valued at $2.05 billion. The MOU was signed in conjunction with French President Emmanuel Macron’s state visit to China earlier this week.

The engines will be used to power Xiamen Air’s Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, which are scheduled to be delivered starting from this year. Xiamen Air ordered 30 737MAX in 2015, which will be delivered from 2018-2020.

Earlier this week, Air China’s LCC Spring Airlines finalized an agreement with CFM for the purchase of 120 LEAP-1A engines to power its 60 Airbus A320neo aircraft and Hainan Airlines signed an MOU for LEAP-1A engines to power 55 Airbus A320neos.

Photo: Inset, A Boeing 737 MAX flight-test aircraft with CFM LEAP-1B engines at the 2016 Farnborough Air Show. By Victoria Moores