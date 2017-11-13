US President Donald Trump (standing L) and Vietnam President Tran Dai Quang (standing R) look on as Vietnam Airlines CEO Duong Tri Thanh (seated R) signs a GTF engine order with Pratt & Whitney valued at $1.5 billion.

Two Vietnamese airlines selected Pratt & Whitney PW1100G geared turbofan (GTF) engines to power a combined 30 Airbus A321neo aircraft in deals valued at a total of more than $2 billion at list prices.

Vietnam Airlines, which ordered PW1100Gs to power 20 A321neos, and Vietjet, which ordered the GTF engines to power 10 A321neos, inked the agreements in elaborate signing ceremonies in Hanoi attended by US President Donald Trump and Vietnam President Tran Dai Quang. Trump visited Vietnam over the weekend as part of a 12-day trip through Asia.

The engine selections are big victories for East Hartford, Connecticut-based Pratt—which has had production ramp-up issues on the GTF program that have led to delayed aircraft deliveries—in its A320neo family engine competition with rival CFM International’s LEAP-1A.

Pratt’s agreements with Vietnam Airlines and Vietjet both include 12-year fleet management programs.

SkyTeam member Vietnam Airlines expects its 20 A321neos to be delivered in 2018 and 2019.

