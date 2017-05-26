Russia’s United Engine Corp. (UAC), a part of state-owned Rostec Corp., has completed the second stage of flight tests for the PD-14 engine that will power the Irkut MC-21.

“The major aim of the trials was to confirm the working efficiency of the engine within different altitude and speed conditions, in which it will be operated on MC-21 airliner, and to assess the level of its operational performance,” Rostec said in a May 25 statement.

The PD-14 flight tests were conducted on Ilyushin Il-76 flying testbed at the Flight Research Institute at Zhukovsky, Moscow region.

Irkut has chosen two engine options for the MC-21—Russia’s PD-14 and Pratt & Whitney’s PW1400G engine.

In addition, the MC-21-300-0001 test aircraft has completed taxi and runway roll tests to prepare for the first flight. According to an Irkut statement, “The aircraft systems are being checked, ground starts of major and auxiliary power plants are being practiced, taxiings are being performed at the plant's airfield.”

The MC-21 was rolled out June 8, 2016 at Irkut’s factory in Irkutsk. Its first flight was planned for December 2016-February 2017, but then it was postponed several times. Now Irkut says “preparation for the start of flight tests is being performed in accordance with the approved schedule.”

Polina Montag-Girmes montag.girmes@gmail.com