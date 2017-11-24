The Rolls-Royce Trent 1000 TEN engine, which is designed to power all Boeing 787 family members, entered commercial airline service on Nov. 23.

A Rolls-Royce spokesman declined to comment on the identity of the first commercial operator, but three airlines have taken almost simultaneous delivery of Trent 1000 TEN-powered aircraft this week: European LCC Norwegian, Singaporean carrier Scoot and Air New Zealand.

The Trent 1000 TEN uses new technologies to deliver improved thrust and efficiency. Earlier in 2017, the Trent 1000 TEN flew for the first time on the 787-10, meaning the engine had performed its inaugural flight on all three 787 variants within the last 12 months.

“The Trent 1000 TEN offers important improvements to our customers and we would like to congratulate those customers who will be operating it from today,” Rolls-Royce, director – programs Chris Young said.

