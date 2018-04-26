With about 60% of mandatory inspections done, nothing pointing to a pressing CFM56-7B fleet-safety issue linked to fan-blade failure has turned up, the engine manufacturer reports. “CFM technicians are overall very pleased with how the fan blades have been maintained by the airlines,” a GE spokesman said. “No imminent safety concern with the fleet has been uncovered.” GE and Safran are joint-venture partners in CFM56 manufacturer CFM International. The inspection ...
