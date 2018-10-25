French aerospace firm Safran has confirmed CFM International’s target of handing over 1,100 LEAP engines for Airbus and Boeing narrowbodies in 2018, emphasizing it is gradually bringing delivery delays down to zero.

In late February, Safran CEO Philippe Petitcolin referred to a four- to five-week delay. “We had said we would close the gap in deliveries by year-end and the situation is evolving favorably every week,” a spokesperson told ATW’s sister publication Aviation Daily Oct. 24. Safran’s view is slightly different from the description Airbus gave two weeks ago. The manufacturer then said it was receiving CFM and Pratt & Whitney engines on time for the A320neo family, but it was in the context of a backlog of aircraft deliveries to catch up with.

Together with GE, its partner in the CFM joint venture, Safran has swung production to a predominance of LEAP turbofans, with the legacy CFM56 now accounting for the minority. In the third quarter of 2018, CFM handed over 303 LEAPs and 243 CFM56s. Combined shipments, as of Sept. 30, stood at 1,575 units, compared to 1,333 in the same period of 2017. “The production of LEAP engines continued to accelerate in 3Q,” Petitcolin said.

The LEAP-1A, for the Airbus A320neo, is being operated by 32 airlines on 279 aircraft totaling 1.5 million flight hours, as of Sept. 30. The LEAP-1B, for the Boeing 737 MAX, is being used by 43 carriers on 224 jets and had logged 750,000 flight hours. Meanwhile, the LEAP-1C had accumulated 120 hours on COMAC’s flight-test C919.

Year-to-date, orders and commitments were recorded for 2,357 LEAPs, bringing the total backlog to 15,239 engines.

Petitcolin also addressed the integration of Zodiac Aerospace. From March to September, Zodiac’s Aircraft Interiors business recorded slower sales in seats, notably because of “the commercial impacts of previous design and execution issues.” But they were partially offset by “the positive organic contribution of cabin activities,” Safran said. “Zodiac Aerospace delivered sales in line with its financial roadmap,” Petitcolin said.

In its 10-month 2018 outlook for Zodiac Aerospace, Safran expects Zodiac to contribute between €260-€300 million ($300-$350 million) to Safran’s operating income. Zodiac was fully consolidated in Safran’s financial statements as of March 1, 2018.

Thierry Dubois, thierry.dubois@informa.com