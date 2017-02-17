Russia’s United Engine Corp. (UEC), a part of state-owned Rostec, is ready to equip Ilyushin Il-114-300 aircraft with turboprop engine TV7-117ST, UEC said in a statement Feb. 16.

The Il-114-300 is a relaunched version of the Ilyushin Il-114 regional airliner.

The TV7-117ST is a main engine for the Il-112V military aircraft. The engine’s maximum takeoff power on the Il-114-300 will reach 3,000 hp, with a contingency power of 3,600 hp, UEC said. “The use of the same engine for the Il-112V and Il-114-300 will allow us to cut costs and will be an example for the transfer of military technologies to civil aircraft,” UEC added.

The engine was developed by Saint Petersburg-based Klimov, a UEC member.

The Il-114 is twin-engined turboprop designed by the Ilyushin design bureau in the late 1980s. Aircraft were assembled in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, but in 2012 the line was closed with just 20 aircraft built.

Uzbekistan Airways now operates the Il-114-100 in a 52-seat, all-economy class configuration. Uzbekistan’s Il-114s are equipped with Pratt & Whitney PW-127H engines.

