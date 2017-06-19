Russia’s United Engine Corp. (UEC) signed a “strategic partnership agreement” with China’s state-owned Harbin Turbine Co. (HTC) “on the development, manufacturing and delivery of small and medium-sized industrial gas turbine units.” The document was signed at the Fourth China-Russia Expo June 16.

“The agreement provides for cooperation between UEC and HTC aimed at launching licensed production of 16 MW gas turbine power units in China on the basis of Russian GTU-16 gas turbines and joint development of 40 MW gas turbine units for mechanical and electric drive applications,” Rostec, UEC parent company said in a statement.

“UEC is currently expanding its cooperation with Chinese partners both in the supply of power generation equipment manufactured by UEC to the Chinese market and in joint development of advanced industrial gas turbine equipment. In addition, the company is working with Chinese manufacturers of compressor equipment, generators and metal structures to enable the use of Chinese products in UEC's projects in Russia and in other countries.”

“We believe that cooperation between UEC and a major Chinese manufacturer such as HTC will enable us to achieve impressive results on the Chinese market,” UEC sales director Alexander Karaoglanov said.

