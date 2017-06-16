When the gates at Le Bourget open for next week's Paris Air Show, Rolls-Royce will be bolting together the fan casing and core of its Advance 3 demonstrator engine as it continues to move toward its next generation of engines.

The Advance 3 will demonstrate a suite of technologies as well as the Advance core architecture that lies at the heart of the next-generation Advance and UltraFan models of the Trent family that are scheduled to enter airline service in the first and second halves, respectively, of the next decade.

The Advance 3 will be tested at the engine manufacturer’s Derby, UK, HQ and will include technologies such as ceramic matrix composites (CMC) fan blades and additive manufacturing (otherwise known as 3-D printing) components.

The demonstrator will use the Trent XWB-84 fan system and the low pressure turbine from the Trent 1000. It is planned to deliver design, process and product robustness validation.

Testing will continue until early 2018 to collect and analyze key data. Among the measurements to be made of the demonstrator will be the use of the most powerful X-ray machine in Europe that will monitor how engine components react and expand as the engine heats up and runs at speeds of up to 15,000 rpm.

Also scheduled to start testing in the next few weeks will be Rolls-Royce’s new Lean Burn combustor on a Trent 1000. The first Advanced Low Emission Combustion system (ALECsys) will be used for ground testing only to be followed six to 12 months later by a second ALECsys that will undertake flight testing.

A third aspect of the UK engine manufacturer’s research program is the High Temperature Turbine Technology (HT3) demonstrator project, which is designed to validate high temperature technologies in a representative environment. This involves advanced cooled metallic components made possible through advanced manufacturing and CMC components that are designed to deliver improved specific fuel consumption through reduced cooling, reduced weight and lower emissions.

Engine build incorporating these components is scheduled to start in late 2017.

