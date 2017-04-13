Rolls-Royce and French aircraft engine company Safran have opened a new Polish factory that will produce accessory drive trains (ADT) for all of the UK engine manufacturer’s future civil aircraft engines.

The new 13,500 sq m factory in Ropczyce, southeast Poland, is operated by Aero Gearbox International (AGI), a 50-50 joint venture between the two companies. It will eventually provide up to 200 direct jobs.

ADTs, sometimes referred to as accessory gearboxes, harness the engine’s power to drive systems and accessories such as fuel pumps, hydraulic pumps and electrical generators.

The Ropczyce plant has already begun production of ADTs for Rolls-Royce Trent XWB engines, which power the Airbus A350. Subsequent projects will include ADTs for the Trent 7000 engine, which will power the A330neo.

“I look forward to seeing [Ropczyce] become an integral part of our supply chain, delivering high-value ADTs and contributing to Rolls-Royce’s growing share of market-leading civil large engines,” Rolls-Royce CEO Warren East said.

Safran CEO Philippe Petitcolin said the new factory would “enhance the partnership between Safran and AGI “by capitalizing on the world-class accessory drive train systems expertise of Safran Transmission Systems.”

Poland’s Deputy Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, who attended the official opening, said the location of the factory confirmed the attractiveness of Poland for foreign investors and expressed hopes it would prove a catalyst for further high-tech ventures, particularly in the aviation sector, over coming years.

