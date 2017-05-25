Rolls-Royce has performed the first power runs of the gearbox for its new UltraFan engine at a facility in Germany.

The engine manufacturer described the gearbox as a vital component of the UltraFan’s design and said this is a “significant step” in the engine’s development.

In 2016, Rolls-Royce put the gearbox through its paces on an attitude rig, designed to simulate flight conditions such as takeoff, climb, banking, descent and landing.

Building on this, the power runs have begun at the Rolls-Royce Power Gearbox (PGB) facility in Dahlewitz, Germany. Here the gearbox will ultimately run at up to 100,000 horsepower—the equivalent of more than 100 Formula 1 cars.

“We are continuing to deliver on the UltraFan program and this latest achievement marks another milestone. Having successfully started tests on the attitude rig last year, we are now starting power-rig tests,” Rolls-Royce chief engineer and head of program UltraFan technologies, civil aerospace, Mike Whitehead said.

UltraFan is scheduled to enter the market in 2025 and will be scalable for widebody or narrowbody aircraft.

The engine will offer a 25% fuel-efficiency improvement compared with first generation Rolls-Royce Trent engines, because of the gearbox, high-bypass ratio, lighter-weight carbon/titanium fan blades, composite casing and heat-resistant ceramic matrix composites (CMCs) that require less cooling air.

Rolls-Royce has partnered with Liebherr-Aerospace on the power gearbox technology. Under the cooperation, Rolls-Royce is leading design definition and integration of the power gearbox, as well as testing activities.

