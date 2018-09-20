Air pollution, especially in large Asian cities, is believed to be one cause of reliability issues that have affected a large portion of the Rolls-Royce Trent 1000-powered Boeing 787 fleet. But the manufacturer says it is close to fielding a final fix to the problems. Dozens of 787s have been sitting engineless at airports around the world while the Trents are inspected and modified. Air China, Air New Zealand, British Airways and Virgin Atlantic are among those affected. Air New Zealand ...