Boeing 787 equipped with Trent 1000 TEN engines
Significantly reduced ETOPS and performance limits plus a new set of mandatory inspections for operators of Rolls-Royce Trent 1000 Package C-powered Boeing 787s are set to cause further disruption to a fleet already under strain from earlier problems and replacements. In addition, pressures on Rolls-Royce’s test and overhaul capacity caused by tackling problems associated with the earlier generation Trent 1000 family have already indirectly triggered delays to deliveries of new ...
