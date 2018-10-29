Rolls-Royce has acknowledged it has fallen behind on Trent 7000 shipments to Airbus that will cause knock-on delays to A330neo deliveries later this year and into 2019. News of the 7000 setback comes on the heels of fresh complaints from operators affected by extended Trent 1000-related groundings of Boeing 787s. Rolls-Royce shares as much as 14% on the news and at one point declined so precipitously that trading was suspended temporarily. Revelations of the ...
