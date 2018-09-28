Boeing 737NG operators must conduct more frequent inspections of engine fan blades as regulators move to mandate a CFM International-recommended reduction in the repetitive-check interval needed to ensure cracks are not forming at the blade roots. EASA on Sept. 28 published an airworthiness directive requiring operators to inspect CFM56-7B-series fan blade dovetails every 1,600 cycles, almost twice as frequently as the previous 3,000-cycle interval. FAA is scheduled to issue a similar ...
