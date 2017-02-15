East Hartford, Connecticut-based Pratt & Whitney will invest another $386 million in its Columbus, Georgia maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) site, including building a 200,000-sq.-ft. facility to overhaul geared turbofan (GTF) engines.

Pratt last year said it was investing $65 million in the Georgia center, which has existed for over 30 years, to enable the facility to be the North American maintenance site for GTF engines. The announcement of the increased investment comes as Pratt works to overcome GTF production ramp-up challenges.

The new investment will allow Pratt to “increase the production of parts and maintenance services and to reduce costs for new and existing engine programs,” the company said in a statement. “The investments will go toward the purchase of automated machinery and equipment upgrades and construction of two new buildings on the property.”

In addition to the GTF overhaul building, Pratt will also construct a 20,000-sq.-ft. manufacturing facility and related infrastructure to house a new isothermal forge press that will be used to manufacture turbine disks and compressor rotors for Pratt engines, the company said.

Pratt president-commercial engines Chris Calio added, “This investment will help ensure that we have the appropriate infrastructure, tooling and trained workforce in place to provide the best products and services to our customers worldwide.”

