Firefighters respond to the scene of an American Airlines engine fire at Chicago O’Hare International Airport.
FAA and the airline industry should determine if improved ultrasonic inspection of engine parts during manufacturing would have found the defect that caused an uncontained engine failure Oct. 28, 2016 on an American Airlines Boeing 767, NTSB said. Fragmentation of the high-pressure turbine (HPT) Stage 2 disk in the aircraft’s right GE CF6-80C2B6 engine severed the main engine fuel-feed line and breached the right main-wing fuel tank, releasing fuel and causing a fire during ...
