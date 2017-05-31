Pratt & Whitney has gained FAA certification for two variants of its geared turbofan (GTF) engine, the PW1200G and PW1900G.

The PW1200G powers the Mitsubishi Aircraft Corp. MRJ. Four MRJ90 aircraft are in flight testing in the US, while a fifth is conducting test flights in Japan. The PW1900G powers Embraer E-Jet E2 aircraft, including four E190-E2s and one E195-E2 aircraft that are currently in flight testing in Brazil.

The two variants are the third and fourth GTF engines to gain FAA certification, following the PW1100G powering Airbus A320neo family aircraft and the PW1500G powering Bombardier CSeries aircraft. Both those engines are already in commercial service. A fifth variant, the PW1400G, powered the first flight of the Irkut MC-21-300 in Russia on May 28.

Pratt president-commercial engines Chris Calio called the PW1200G and PW1900G certifications program milestones.

Mitsubishi Aircraft said the PW1200G, which provides 17,000 lbs. of thrust, completed 15 critical engine system tests to gain certification. Pratt said the certification test program for the PW1900G, which provides 23,000 lbs. of thrust, “spanned nearly 18 months and included sea level as well as operability and performance testing among the rigorous protocol the engine underwent.”

Aaron Karp aaron.karp@penton.com