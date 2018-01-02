MC-21
Russia’s United Engine Corp. (UEC) started the third stage of PD-14 engine testing for the Irkut MC-21 aircraft Dec. 29, 2017. Tests are being conducted at the Ilyushin Il-76LL flying laboratory at the Flight Research Institute at Zhukovsky, near Moscow. UEC said the third testing stage also includes certification authorities from the first two stages—which confirmed PD-14’s performance capabilities—that were conducted from 2015-2017. After the third stage, the ...
