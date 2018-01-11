China’s Hainan Airline Holding Co. and CFM International have signed an MOU for the purchase of LEAP-1A engines to power 55 Airbus A320neo aircraft.

A long-term support agreement for Hainan Airlines and its affiliates was also reached. The total value of the MOU is $4.2 billion, CFM said Jan. 11.

The deal was signed by Hainan Airlines Holding executive chairman and CEO Bao Qifa and CFM parent company Safran CEO Philippe Petitcolin.

Hainan Airlines Holding is a subsidiary of HNA Group. Between its mainline Hainan Airlines and affiliates, the company operates a fleet of 560 aircraft—mostly Airbus A320s, A330s, Boeing 737s and 787s—on over 1,400 domestic and international routes worldwide.

As of Nov. 30, 2017, Hainan Airlines has 28 A319ceos and 28 A320ceos reported on Airbus's site as ordered and delivered, but not operational—56 A320ceo family aircraft total.

Mark Nensel mark.nnensel@informa.com