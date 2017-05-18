GE Aviation has a lot of experience certifying new aircraft engines, but it is not taking anything for granted in its latest program, the GE9X that will exclusively power the Boeing 777X. There is a lot riding on the GE9X, which at a diameter of 3.5 meters (11.5 feet) will be the world’s largest jet engine. GE is promising a 10% increase in fuel efficiency over the GE90-115B that powers the 777-300ER, and is touting the engine as the most efficient it has ever produced on a ...