Aviation Engine Corp. of China (AECC) has run its CJ-1000AX demonstrator turbofan, as part of a program intended to provide alternative, domestically-produced propulsion for the Commercial Aircraft Corp. of China (COMAC) C919. The engine achieved 6,600 rpm in the recent test, the industry ministry said, giving no precise date. The production engine type intended to follow the demonstrator is the CJ-1000A, due for certification in 2027. The C919 will enter service with the CFM International ...