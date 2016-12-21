The CFM International LEAP-1C engine, which will power the Commercial Aircraft Corp. of China (COMAC) C919, has gained type certification from both FAA and the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA).

The dual certification comes ahead of the C919’s first flight, which is expected to occur in 2017. The LEAP-1C is the sole-source Western engine for the aircraft. There is also supposed to be a domestically produced engine option for the narrowbody aircraft, but the LEAP-1C is expected to power the flight test aircraft and at least the initial batch of C919s delivered to airlines.

CFM is a joint venture between GE Aviation and Safran.

“The LEAP-1C is the only model for which CFM provides a totally integrated propulsion system that includes the engine, nacelle and thrust reverser,” CFM EVP Francois Bastin said, adding that “as a result, the LEAP-1C features improved aerodynamics, lower weight and easier maintenance.”

The LEAP-1C completed a flight test program in late 2014. It was affixed to a GE Aviation Boeing 747 flying testbed based in Victorville, California, for the program.

The LEAP-1A powering the Airbus A320neo was certified by FAA and EASA in November 2015. The LEAP-1B powering the Boeing 737 MAX was certified by FAA and EASA in May 2016.

