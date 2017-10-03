Hong Kong-based Cathay Pacific Group has chosen the CFM International LEAP-1A engine to power the fleet of 32 Airbus A321neos it has on order.

The Pratt & Whitney PW1200G geared turbofan (GTF) engine is also an option for the A321neo. CFM, a joint venture between GE Aviation and Safran Aircraft Engines, valued the engine order at $1 billion based on list prices.

The A321neos will be operated by Cathay regional carrier Cathay Dragon. The engine order includes a long-term maintenance agreement under which CFM will guarantee maintenance costs on a dollar per engine flight hour basis.

