Luxembourg-based freight carrier Cargolux said it has become the first operator to fly 1 million hours with GE Aviation’s GEnx engine, which powers its Boeing 747-8F aircraft.

Cargolux, which was the GEnx engine launch customer, said it has experienced no inflight shutdowns since the engines went into service five-and-a-half years ago.

Cargolux operates 14 Boeing 747-8F and 12 747-400Fs.

Cargolux freighters flew record numbers of block hours during 2016 and, as a leading 747-8F operator, routinely achieve a record-high utilization rates.

In 2016, the 747-8F fleet had an average dispatch rate of 97.7% and the 747-400F had 97.5%.

The carrier said the 747-8F—equipped with the GEnx engine, as well as improved aerodynamics and lighter materials—provides double-digit improvements in fuel consumption and carbon emissions, well below ICAO limits.

