Australian turboprop operator Regional Express Holdings (Rex) has grounded six of its Saab 340s for checks, in response to the loss of an aircraft’s propeller while inflight. The propeller on a Saab 340 separated from the engine March 17 while the aircraft was on approach to Sydney Airport. The aircraft landed safely. Another five aircraft with propeller gearboxes and shafts from the same series have also been removed from service “for further inspection and testing if ...