ANA Boeing 787-9
Japan’s All Nippon Airways (ANA) has confirmed that almost half of its fleet of 64 Boeing 787s will be affected by new restrictions imposed by regulators on certain Rolls Royce Trent 1000 engines. Reduced limits for extended-range twin-engine operation standards (ETOPS) flights will apply to 31 of ANA’s 787s. However, the airline told ATW’s sister publication Aviation Daily that it “does not foresee a major impact on our schedule caused by the new extended operations ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"ANA: 787 engine restrictions will not have a major impact on schedule" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.