Airbus has informed A321neo and A321LR customers of a delivery delay of several weeks.

While engine delivery issues have been gradually easing up, the company has faced customization challenges that explain the lack of progress overall on the highest-capacity members of the A320neo family.

Various configurations—involving choices, such as seats and inflight entertainment—are available. Each time a new one enters the production phase, a problem may appear in wiring installation, for example, a spokesperson explained.

But the issue is “short term” and the first long-range A321LR, a variant designed for transatlantic flights, will enter service “in the fourth quarter,” as planned.

CFM International’s LEAP-1A and Pratt & Whitney’s geared turbofan (GTF) engine—the PW1100G-JM—are engine choices for the neo, and Airbus says delays are occurring with both engines.

“The combination of the number of stored A320 aircraft due to engine issues and the ambitious ramp-up of our A320 family manufacturing, including several A321 heads of version with new customized cabins, has led to some rescheduling of aircraft delivery plans,” Airbus said.

Additionally, the airframer has hired a new manager. Liebherr Aerospace’s former chief technology officer Heiko Lutjens from Oct. 15 will lead the transition to series production and the ramp-up of the A321neo and A321LR. His new position encompasses all aspects from customized engineering to methods, tools, planning, production and the final assembly line. He reports to Klaus Roewe, head of the A320neo family program.

Airbus has delivered 471 A320neo family aircraft since early 2016.

Thierry Dubois, thierry.dubois@informa.com