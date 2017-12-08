New information indicates there was significant damage to a Rolls-Royce Trent 1000 engine on an Air New Zealand Boeing 787-9 that recently was forced to turn back soon after takeoff. The carrier had two 787 flights cut short this week because of concerns about their Trent 1000 engines. The incidents, on Dec. 5 and Dec. 6, are related to problems with intermediate pressure turbine (IPT) blades on the early version of the Trent 1000. Both flights are being investigated by New Zealand’s ...