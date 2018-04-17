Air New Zealand will reshuffle its widebody fleet and seek more leased aircraft as it copes with new operational restrictions for the Boeing 787s used on long-haul routes. Most of the airline’s fleet of 11 787-9s are affected by the latest directives from US and European regulators imposing stricter limits on certain types of Rolls-Royce Trent 1000 engines. New Zealand regulators have confirmed that these directives will apply to the Air New Zealand ...