Air New Zealand Boeing 787-9
Air New Zealand is facing significant disruption on its international network because of problems with the Rolls-Royce Trent 1000 engines on its Boeing 787-9 fleet. The carrier has been forced to ground four of its 11 787s because of the Trent 1000 issues. Other operators of the engine have been dealing with the same problem for several months, but it became more urgent for Air New Zealand this week after two 787 flights had to turn back shortly after takeoff because of engine ...
