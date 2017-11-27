The Air France Airbus A380 that was forced to make an unscheduled landing in Canada two months ago after one of its four engines failed is expected to return to scheduled service in January.

The A380, operating as flight AF66 and powered by Engine Alliance GP7200 engines, was enroute from Paris Charles de Gaulle to Los Angeles LAX Sept. 30 when it diverted to Goose Bay, Canada, following the uncontained engine failure.

On Nov. 23, an Antonov 124M freighter ferried a new GP7200 to Goose Bay with a new.

An Air France spokesperson told ATW that the plan is to install the new engine and fly the A380 to Charles de Gaulle by Dec. 6, then return the aircraft to normal operations from January.

A team of Air France and Airbus technicians is on site in Goose Bay.

“Air France has a huge fleet of long-haul aircraft and we have been able to replace the missing A380 without needing to cancel flights,” the spokesperson said.

AF66 was carrying 497 passengers and 24 crew members; no-one was injured.

Kurt Hofmann, hofmann.aviation@netway.at