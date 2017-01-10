WheelTug has begun work to complete development of its electric taxi system after FAA signed off on its certification plan. Aiming for FAA approval on the Boeing 737NG by late 2018, the company is focusing demonstrating benefits to airlines in time savings during pushback. Interest in electric taxiing soared when fuel prices were high, but waned with cheaper oil. Honeywell and Safran halted joint development of their Electric Green Taxiing System (EGTS) in 2016 citing dramatically lower ...
