Seattle–Tacoma International Airport has liquid draining stations placed throughout its terminals for passengers to dump their liquids before passing through security checkpoints.

Millions of passengers flood US airports each year, leaving behind waste, recycling and compostable items in bins scattered throughout airport facilities. And while a large number of airports across the nation have programs in place to handle these materials, they vary greatly depending on tenant agreements, hauler contracts, local regulations and other factors.

