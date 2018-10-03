UK long-haul carrier Virgin Atlantic has flown a Boeing 747 from Orlando, Florida, to London Gatwick on a blend of waste-gas biofuel produced by New Zealand-based LanzaTech, using an alcohol-to-jet (AtJ) process. The flight was performed by aircraft tail number G-VROM, operating as VS16, which arrived into Gatwick at 08:50 local time on Oct. 3. The aircraft was loaded with 5 tonnes of biofuel, as part of the 90 tonnes required for the transatlantic flight. Speaking at a press briefing at ...