US President Donald Trump announcing June 1 at the White House that the US will withdraw from the Paris climate agreement. The ICAO aviation emissions agreement is now ‘under review’ by his administration.

The Trump administration has not decided whether the US government will remain committed to the ICAO aviation emissions agreement and is unlikely to make a decision anytime soon, according to the US State Department.

The Carbon Offset and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA) is set to go into effect in 2021. So far, 70 countries, including the US, have committed to participating in the agreement’s voluntary phases from 2021-2026. But it was the Obama administration that committed the US to CORSIA when it was adopted last year, and US President Donald Trump’s announcement last week that the US is withdrawing from the Paris climate agreement called into question whether the US remained committed to CORSIA.

In response to inquiries from ATW, a State Department spokesperson said the Paris accord and CORSIA “are separate international agreements with different implications” and Trump’s Paris decision “does not signal the US position on CORSIA.” However, the US position on CORSIA is “under review” and the review will likely last “for some time,” the spokesperson said.

“While this review is under way, the United States will continue to engage constructively on CORSIA’s further development, informed by our airlines, who continue to support CORSIA, and our technical experts,” the State Department spokesperson said.

At the IATA AGM in Cancun this week, delegates endorsed a resolution reaffirming the global airline industry’s commitment to CORSIA. ICAO Council president Olumuyiwa Benard Aliu and IATA DG and CEO Alexandre de Juniac said in addresses at the AGM that CORSIA still remained on track following Trump’s Paris announcement.

But the US moving from fully committing to CORSIA to reviewing its position, with no timeline for making a decision, undoubtedly creates uncertainty over the accord.

IATA director-aviation environment Michael Gill said during a briefing at the AGM that participating in CORSIA is in the interest of the US and other countries because it “avoids a patchwork of regional measures” on aviation emissions that would “only increase costs and administrative complexity” for the world’s airlines.

Aaron Karp aaron.karp@penton.com