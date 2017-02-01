Swedish regional carrier BRA has operated a flight from Stockholm Bromma Airport to Umeå in northern Sweden with an ATR-72-600 using a fuel blend comprised 45% of used cooking oil.

Turboprop manufacturer ATR said it was the first biofuel-powered flight of an ATR aircraft.

“Sweden is currently debating a new tax on aviation,” BRA CEO Christian Clemens said in a statement issued after the flight. “It will have a minimal impact on emissions, and will unfortunately slow down the pace in which we can continue to make aviation more sustainable. The ATR 72-600, especially if powered by biofuel, is the optimal transportation on many of our routes and features the highest standards of environmental care.”

ATR CEO Christian Scherer added, “Today’s challenge is to get a large-scale production of biofuels at affordable costs while avoiding a negative impact on the environment.”

Aaron Karp aaron.karp@penton.com