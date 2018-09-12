Norwegian Air Shuttle was the most fuel-efficient airline on North Atlantic routes in 2017, according to a new study. The LCC turned a 63% better fuel-burn figure than the worst operator, British Airways (BA). The survey, which measured the 20 airlines with the greatest capacity operating nonstop flights between the US and various points in Europe in 2017, was published by the International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT), an independent nonprofit organization founded to provide ...