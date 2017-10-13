Qantas Airbus A380
Australia’s Qantas Airways has made a major move toward renewable fuels, announcing plans to use biofuel in its aircraft that stop at Los Angeles International Airport. The carrier intends to use a blend of 50% renewable fuel and 50% regular jet fuel in its aircraft operating from Los Angeles from 2020. To support this goal, it has agreed to purchase 8 million gallons of renewable fuel every year for the next 10 years from US-based company SG Preston. The renewable fuel is produced ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"Qantas to use biofuel on Australia-Los Angeles flights" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.