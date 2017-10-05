Alternative fuel sources for aviation are still in their infancy, although the reality is that the production and use of biofuels is much more widespread than many realize, attendees at the Global Sustainable Aviation Summit in Geneva this week heard. Air Transport Action Group (ATAG) CEO Michael Gill told the summit: “Today, over 40,000 commercial flights have already been made on sustainable fuel and we expect that number to grow exponentially as more airports join the four [Oslo, ...