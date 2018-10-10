Twenty aviation companies have presented a seven-step “Smart and Sustainable” plan to the Dutch infrastructure minister, with the goal of cutting at least 35% of Netherlands-originating civil aviation CO2 emissions by 2030. The 20 transport and research organizations—which include UK LCC easyJet, Dutch carrier KLM and its sister leisure airline Transavia, as well as Germany’s TUI Group—said Oct. 3 that they want to accelerate existing efforts to make aviation ...