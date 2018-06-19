With barely seven months left before new emissions reporting requirements come into force for international flights, governments are being pressed to take urgent action so that standards are in place in time to comply.

Government representatives are attending the ICAO Council meeting in Montreal that extends through end of June. A key agenda item is to agree on standards and recommended practices for the implementation of the Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA) agreement that airlines signed up for in 2016. Since then, however, it has been a race against the clock to establish the technical rules of the global market-based measure (MBM) system, which paves the way for carbon neutral growth through carbon-offsetting, rather than a cap-and-trade system, or a carbon emissions tax.

As part of CORSIA, all operators of international flights must start monitoring fuel and CO2 emissions and reporting the data to governments beginning Jan. 1, 2019. The ICAO discussions this month are supposed to set the framework for this monitoring requirement.

But given the short time remaining, industry representatives are becoming increasingly vocal in their calls for action sooner than later.

Air Transport Action Group (ATAG) executive director Michael Gill said in a statement June 19: “It is imperative that governments agree to these standards now, to give us in industry enough time to prepare for the 1 January start date for CORSIA compliance. We have been hard at work for the past 18 months educating airlines and business operators about their obligations. We now need the standards to be adopted to provide certainty for operators as they prepare for implementation.”

Deadlines are also closing on finalizing two other key CORSIA components: emissions units that can be used to comply with the offsetting requirements from 2021 and additional sustainability criteria for sustainable aviation fuels.

“These two remaining elements are just as important to the success of the scheme, and operators need certainty on them as soon as possible,” Gill said. “We need to see further progress made this year on the offset units that can be eligible for use under CORSIA—this is to ensure that offset providers have enough time to develop suitable projects and to guarantee there is a sufficient volume of eligible units available for airlines to purchase.”

CORSIA’s 2021-2026 voluntary stage, for which 73 nations representing 88% of the world’s international air traffic have signed up, is still more than two years away, but the January deadline to start tracking and reporting CO2 emissions is increasingly looking like an extremely short timetable.

Karen Walker, karen.walker@informa.com