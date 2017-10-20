Airline industry lobby group Airlines for Europe (A4E) has welcomed a provisional agreement to continue to limit the scope of the European Union’s Emissions Trading (ETS) scheme to flights within the 28-nation bloc. Green lobby groups also welcomed the move, but said more had to be done to rein in growing carbon emissions from the airline industry. The ETS has been controversial for previously seeking to impose an emissions charge on aircraft entering or leaving the EU’s ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"Industry, environmentalists welcome EU emissions move" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.