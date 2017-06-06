ICAO and IATA officials are moving quickly to spread the message that the withdrawal of the US from the Paris climate agreement does not derail the aviation emissions agreement adopted by ICAO last year.

“We should dispel any concerns that any recent developments on the Paris agreement will negatively impact our shared planning for effective and globally aligned aviation emissions mitigation,” ICAO Council president Olumuyiwa Benard Aliu said during an address to delegates at the IATA AGM in Cancun.

The Carbon Offset and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA) is set to go into effect in 2021. So far, 70 countries, including the US, have committed to participating in the agreement’s voluntary phases from 2021-2026. Nigeria is the most recent country to commit.

But US President Donald Trump’s announcement last week that the US is withdrawing from the Paris accord has cast uncertainty over whether the US remains committed to CORSIA.

IATA DG and CEO Alexandre de Juniac, addressing the AGM delegates following Aliu, said Trump’s “disappointing decision” on Paris “is not a setback for CORSIA. They are completely separate agreements.”

IATA AGM delegates endorsed a resolution June 5 reaffirming the global airline industry’s commitment to CORSIA.

“I would urge you all to enthusiastically and promptly promote CORSIA’s full implementation,” Aliu said. “This global agreement demonstrates not only concrete leadership and social responsibility on climate change, but also simple and sound economic sense for airlines all over the world.”

De Juniac said at a press conference that IATA has “no indication of any sort” that the US will back out of CORSIA or not participate from the agreement’s start in 2021. “Viewed from the perspective of the United States’ interest, having one single system for the world is much more efficient than a patchwork of costly and ineffective regional systems,” he added. “This is in the interest of the US.”

During a June 6 briefing at the AGM, IATA director-aviation environment Michael Gill reiterated that Paris and CORSIA “are two separate international agreements.” He added that IATA has not sought reassurance from the US that it is still committed to CORSIA and does not believe such reassurance is necessary at this time.

“The US has played a significant role in the development of CORSIA,” Gill said. “They have played and continue to play a significant role in the development of technical standards [for implementing the agreement]. As things stand, the US has indicated it will participate in the voluntary stages of CORSIA from 2021 and we’ve seen no indications to the contrary.”

Aaron Karp aaron.karp@penton.com